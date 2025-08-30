Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy killed in Lviv

The current MP was shot dead, the shooter is now being searched for

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: x.com/AndriyParubiy)

In Lviv, on the afternoon of August 30, a European Solidarity MP and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada was killed. This was reported by , the National Police and the head of the regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

According to him, Parubiy died before paramedics arrived.

"The shooter who killed former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy is wanted in Lviv region. All specialized services are involved," said Kozitsky.

The murder of Parubiy was confirmed by and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He was informed of the incident by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

"The first known circumstances of the horrific murder in Lviv have just been reported. Andriy Parubiy has been killed. My condolences to his family and friends. All the necessary forces and means are involved in the investigation and search for the murderer," he said .

According to law enforcement, around noon, a shooting was reported in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. The victim died on the spot, it was established that he was a well-known public and political figure born in 1971 .

The shooter's identity and whereabouts are currently being established. The investigation involves investigative teams of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police and the Lviv Region Police, the Security Service of Ukraine and other necessary bodies.

Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said, that Parubiy was killed by gunshots. He dedicated his life to the fight for Ukraine's independence.

"He was one of the active participants in the national democratic movement in the late 80s, the commandant of the Maidan Self-Defense during the Revolution of Dignity, and a consistent defender of Ukrainian statehood. On behalf of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, I express my condolences to Andriy's family and friends," Stefanchuk wrote .

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi asked journalists not to ask for additional comments on the event.

"The most important thing today is for law enforcement agencies to find the killer and establish all the circumstances. This is a matter of security in a country at war, where, as we can see, there are no absolutely safe places. I ask journalists to be understanding and not to ask for additional comments. Law enforcement officers should be working and commenting now," wrote he.

Reference. Andriy Parubiy served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine from February 27 to August 7, 2014. He was the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada from April 2016 to August 2019. In 2014, he coordinated the daily functioning of Euromaidan, was the de facto commandant and head of its tent city and the head of self-defense units.

Before his death, he was a current member of the Verkhovna Rada from Eurosolidarity, was #2 on the list after the fifth president Petro Poroshenko.



