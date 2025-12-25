In Dnipro, a man wounded two military of the TCC with a knife
In Dnipro, a man stabbed two servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment Center. About this said local police.
The incident occurred on December 25 at around 14:00 on Kalynova Street. The military of the TCC were conducting mobilization notification activities. At that time, a man attacked two soldiers and wounded them with a knife. The victims were taken to the hospital.
In order to detain the attacker, one of the soldiers fired several times in the air with his service weapon. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
- on December 17, it was reported that in Odesa, a man cut to his arms and neck in the premises of the Kyiv District Military Commissariat. The military commissariat said the man was behaving "extremely aggressively" and threatening people around him with a knife.
- on December 25, there was also a clash with the TCC in Rivne. One of the soldiers sprayed a woman with a child with a spray can. The actions of the soldier are being investigated.
