In Dnipro, a man wounded two military of the TCC with a knife

TCC (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

In Dnipro, a man stabbed two servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment Center. About this said local police.

The incident occurred on December 25 at around 14:00 on Kalynova Street. The military of the TCC were conducting mobilization notification activities. At that time, a man attacked two soldiers and wounded them with a knife. The victims were taken to the hospital.

In order to detain the attacker, one of the soldiers fired several times in the air with his service weapon. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.