A man cut his neck and arms in Odesa shopping center: video and versions of both sides

The man reported allegedly being forcibly detained in the TCC building. Instead, the military enlistment office told how he threatened him with a knife

Military ID card (Illustrative photo: ArmyInform)

In Odesa, a man cut his hands and neck in the premises of the Kyiv District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. At the military registration and enlistment office statedthat the man was behaving "extremely aggressively" and threatening people around him with a knife.

The TCC said that the man was taken to the military commissariat by police because he was wanted for violating the rules of military registration. He did not provide any documents that would confirm his unfitness for military service, and there is no information about his deferment in the unified electronic register "Oberig".

The military noted that during the standard procedures, the citizen attempted "self-mutilation in order to avoid conscription and pressure on officials". The RCCC and JTF on duty called emergency medical assistance and the police.

The report states that the citizen behaved "extremely aggressively, threatening doctors and military personnel with a knife, thus preventing them from providing him with emergency assistance." He was later hospitalized.

"We would like to emphasize that no measures of physical coercion or unlawful actions were used against the citizen by the TCC and JFO servicemen. On the contrary, the military and police took all possible measures to preserve his life and health. Such actions of the citizen have signs of demonstrative blackmail and attempts to evade the fulfillment of the constitutional duty by manipulating public opinion," the TCC added.

At the same time, in local public spread a video in which the man introduces himself as 38-year-old Nazar Uzhviy and tells his own version of events. According to him, on December 15, the man was allegedly detained on his way home from training, put in a car and taken to the Kyiv RTC and JV. There, he claims, they took his money and phone.

In the video, the man states that there were 20-30 people in the TCC building who were held "without explanation". He also claims that he stayed in the center for a day, after which, according to him, he made cuts on his arms and neck with a knife he found there.

In addition, the man claims that he is not liable for military service and allegedly has a military ID card with a note on his unfitness for military service and exclusion from military registration due to eye surgery. According to him, the relevant documents were issued by the Kirovohrad military enlistment office.