Clash with the TCC in Rivne. Woman and child were sprayed with pepper spray: video and military position

The TCC is checking the actions of the military, but emphasized that "it is especially cynical to hide behind children as a shield from the law."

Illustrative photo: TCC

In Rivne, a serviceman of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support sprayed a woman and her child with pepper spray during a clash with a group of people. The video was posted on local public media. The TCC commented on the situation and emphasized that the actions of the military.

The TCC emphasized that the clash took place against the background of civilians interfering with the performance of military duties.

See also Digitalization of the MCC. More than 4 million visits to military registration and enlistment offices are not related to mobilization

Commenting on the "possible misconduct" of one of the TCC soldiers against a woman with a child in her arms, the TCC emphasized that "the intervention of female civilians, especially those with minor children, in any situation that may endanger children is at least irresponsible.".

"We consider such behavior cynical, irresponsible and morally unacceptable, as the use of children's presence in conflicts with representatives of state authorities endangers the children themselves and undermines the legal culture of citizens," the statement reads.

the TCC called "hiding behind children as a shield from the law" "especially cynical".

"This is not a manifestation of a maternal instinct, but a deliberate attempt to avoid responsibility, which violates not only the law but also moral order. Protecting your family is serving the state, not avoiding your duty," the military said and reminded that the actions of the TCC representatives who carry out notification, check military registration documents or deliver persons subject to mobilization are legal and regulated.

The TCC also reminded of possible criminal liability for interference in the performance of these tasks by unauthorized persons, in particular in the form of physical or moral confrontation, obstruction, public insult or "liberation" of persons liable for military service.

At the same time, an investigation is underway into "possible misconduct" of one of the TCC's servicemen.

The TCC called on citizens not to interfere with the lawful activities of law enforcement and the Armed Forces "without a full understanding of the situation," to refrain from aggressive behavior towards the military and "not to create situations that could be used to destabilize public sentiment.".