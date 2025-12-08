More than 4 million visits to military registration and enlistment offices are not related to mobilization

The Ministry of Defense plans to digitize all services not related to the mobilization process, as it believes that the CCCs should not be involved in this

Territorial recruitment and social support centers should not be engaged in issuing certificates, verifying data, and the like during a full-scale war. Online registration of these services is the first stage of digitalization of the TCC, said Oleh Berestovyi, head of the Ministry of Defense's Information Technology Department, at the Digital Defense Forum, reports LIGA.net.

According to him, 4.2 million visits to the MCC per year are not related to mobilization. People come to register for military service, to clarify their data (500,000 people), and about 8,000 people come to receive various paper documents (deferment, reservations, etc.). Thousands of soldiers come to the TCC to get a certificate of service or to put a mark on their leave.

In addition, military TCCs provide services for businesses: they reconcile companies, register persons liable for military service and transport. About 500,000 veterans are entitled to travel vouchers for free transportation and use them.

"We believe that the MCC should not be doing this today, during the war... We decided that the MCC should be exempted from this, because it should only deal with those who will serve during the war. Others can get services online. And this is the first stage of digitalization of the MCC – we passed it on November 1," Berestovyi said.

According to him, with 6 million users in the Reserve+ and Oberig apps and 3 million monthly visits, the company managed to digitalize these services. In particular, since November 1 deferrals have been digitalized – Now they can be issued online or at the ASC, as the state already has most of the data, Berestovyi emphasized.

Thanks to digitalization, we managed to obtain Big Data (massive amounts of information), an accurate and transparent process with data verification, and a "headline effect" – the fight against any basis for corruption.

According to Berestovyi, the automatic deferrals saved about UAH 329 million a year and almost 2 million hours a year for military personnel of the military commissariat who do not have to do this.