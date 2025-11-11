Suicides occur among TCC employees – military ombudsman Reshetylova

Reshetylova said that there have already been cases of suicide among the military of the TCC and named the reasons

TCC (Illustrative photo: Odesa regional TCC)

There have been cases of suicide among the staff of the Territorial Recruitment Centers. This was reported to by military ombudsman Olha Reshetylova .

She noted that the system of registration of persons liable for military service is imperfect, and the work of the TCC is "far from ideal" and needs to be reformed.

"But do you know that SCC employees often don't have days off for six months, not to mention vacations? That there have already been cases of suicide among TCC employees? I think you know about the constant harassment and physical attacks on employees," she said .

According to the ombudsman, the staffing level of the CCC is currently below 40%. And in addition to the issues of registration of persons liable for military service and direct mobilization, employees have "dozens of tasks and responsibilities," including to active military personnel and their families.