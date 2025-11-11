Suicides occur among TCC employees – military ombudsman Reshetylova
There have been cases of suicide among the staff of the Territorial Recruitment Centers. This was reported to by military ombudsman Olha Reshetylova .
She noted that the system of registration of persons liable for military service is imperfect, and the work of the TCC is "far from ideal" and needs to be reformed.
"But do you know that SCC employees often don't have days off for six months, not to mention vacations? That there have already been cases of suicide among TCC employees? I think you know about the constant harassment and physical attacks on employees," she said .
According to the ombudsman, the staffing level of the CCC is currently below 40%. And in addition to the issues of registration of persons liable for military service and direct mobilization, employees have "dozens of tasks and responsibilities," including to active military personnel and their families.
- on September 30, the Land Forces reported that in a month, only 10% of incidents with the TCC were confirmed, and another 90% were fakes.
- Incidents occur both with mobilized soldiers and with the military themselves. For example, on October 24, it became known about the death of a man in the Kyiv City Hall. The military denied beating the mobilized man, and the examination found that the man had been injured with a blunt object before his death. Police seized video footage of the TCC.
- On October 30, a shooting took place in the TCC of Kremenchuk, , which resulted in wounding two soldiers. On the same day in Odesa, a crowd attacked the military of the TCC and overturned a car.
