In Odesa, a crowd attacked the military of the TCC and overturned a car - video

In Odesa, military personnel of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support were attacked in a group. This was reported to by the press service of the Odesa TCC and JV.

According to the military, on October 30, during mobilization activities in Odesa district, a crowd of civilians attacked representatives of the TCC with physical force, tear gas and batons.

A service vehicle was damaged, and there are also injuries among the military.

"We regard this case not just as hooliganism or an act of protest, but as a direct attack and an attempt to forcibly obstruct legitimate mobilization activities <…> No disagreement with the actions of state bodies can justify violence against military personnel who are fulfilling their constitutional duty," the TCC said.

Law enforcement officers are identifying those involved in the incident. The entire course of events was recorded on the body cameras of the military TCC, these materials are being handed over to the investigation.

The Odesa CCC called on citizens "not to succumb to provocations and finally realize that such acts of violence work exclusively in favor of the enemy and harm the country's defense capability.".

Local publics spread a video of the incident. It is alleged that it happened at the Seventh Kilometer market .