More than 24,000 Ukrainians apply for deferral through ASCs: more than 24,000 Ukrainians have applied under the new rules

More than twenty thousand people have submitted documents for deferral from mobilization through administrative service centers under the new rules. About this reported Ministry of Digital Transformation.
The agency said that over 24,000 Ukrainians liable for military service had applied to ASCs in two days, most of them in Vinnytsia, Rivne, and Kharkiv regions.
In total, more than 5,000 ASCs have begun accepting such applications, the Ministry of Finance noted.
Starting November 1, territorial recruitment centers will no longer accept applications for deferment from citizens – instead, they must apply to ASCs or, for certain categories of persons, it is possible to do it through the Reserve+ app.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense explained LIGA.net that the ASCs will submit documents for deferment to military commissariats, but the relevant decisions will still be made by the TCC (read more here).
Oksana Ferchuk, the deputy minister of defense in charge, explained that one of the priorities of such innovations is to relieve the workload of military commissariats and give them the opportunity to focus on the mobilization process.
- The changes also provide for automatic updating of deferrals for 14 categories of persons. On the first day of the new rules, the Defense Minister said that over 720,000 deferrals were extended without further action by citizens.
