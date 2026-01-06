In Mykolaiv, parents sold a newborn baby for $10,000 – video

The parents were detained immediately after the "deal" and could face up to 15 years in prison

The detainee (Photo: National Police)

In Mykolaiv, law enforcement officers exposed parents who sold their newborn child for $10,000. They have now been detained, reported in the National Police.

Officers of the Migration Police Department in Mykolaiv region received information that a 21-year-old pregnant woman and her 38-year-old partner were looking for people to buy their unborn child. Further actions took place under the control of law enforcement officers.

The so-called buyer talked to the mother and father, discussing all the terms of the "deal." The parents received a deposit of UAH 8,000 for the child, and the suspect wrote a receipt in which she promised to hand over the child immediately after the birth.

The baby was born on January 1, 2026. The next day, the defendants handed over the child to the "buyer" in exchange for the bulk of the money near the maternity hospital. Law enforcement officers detained them immediately afterward.

A man and a woman were notified of suspicion of human trafficking in a minor. The court ruled to take them into custody with the possibility of bail. They could face up to 15 years in prison.

The law enforcement officers also found that the cohabitants had previously come to the attention of the police for committing crimes related to drug trafficking, property and crimes against the person.

Detention (Photo: National Police)

Detention (Photo: National Police)

Detention (Photo: National Police)

Detention (Photo: National Police)

Detention (Photo: National Police)