LIGA.net warns event organizers of unauthorized accreditation attempts

On behalf of LIGA.net, people who are not related to the media tried to get accredited to events

Illustration: LIGA.net

LIGA.net informs event organizers about recorded attempts of unauthorized accreditation using the names of journalists and the name of the publication without any relation to the editorial office.

Such requests are usually sent to:

- from unofficial email addresses;

- from personal phone numbers or via messengers;

- without confirmation from the editorial office or responsible contact representative.

The editorial board of LIGA.net emphasizes that official accreditation of journalists is carried out exclusively from corporate email addresses with the domain @liga.net .

We ask event organizers to take this information into account when considering accreditation applications and to verify the data in case of any doubt.

To verify accreditations or in case of suspicious requests, please contact:

Lesya Panteleimonova

head of Integrated Communications

[email protected]