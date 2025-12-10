LIGA.net launches Christmas sale of Business of Forgotten Ancestors T-shirts to support the military

Proceeds from the sale of T-shirts will be used to purchase electronic warfare equipment for Omega

Photo: LIGA.net

LIGA.net launches a Christmas special sale limited edition t-shirts "Business of Forgotten Ancestors" this is a continuation of our joint collection and a new stage of its mission to turn a historical symbol into a real support for Ukrainian defenders.

This Christmas season, when we choose special and meaningful gifts, we offer a way to combine caring for our loved ones with helping those who are holding the line. Proceeds from the sale of T-shirts will be used to purchase electronic warfare equipment for of the Omega Special Forces.

This is one of the most capable units of the Defense Forces, performing the most complex assault, counter-sabotage and anti-terrorist operations in various parts of the frontline. Their work directly depends on modern electronic warfare equipment that allows them to jam enemy drones, reduce risks for soldiers and increase the effectiveness of combat operations.

"It is important for us that this T-shirt is not only a cultural symbol, but a real contribution to the safety of those who protect us," says Ligamedia CEO Natalia Koteneva, "At Christmas time, we give things with meaning, and we want this gift to combine our story with concrete support for Omega."

Business of Forgotten Ancestors Collection was introduced in November 2025 to the special project of the same name dedicated to the entrepreneurs of the Hetmanate era who shaped Ukraine's economic strength centuries before us.

The ornament on the T-shirt was recreated by Dyvoshyv craftsmen based on the image of a mace in a 17th-century portrait of Bohdan Khmelnytsky. The original signature of the hetman is embroidered underneath, adding a personal meaning and a sense of touching living history.

The symbols from the collection remind us that the strength of Ukrainians lies in continuity and actions. So today we can turn this symbol into action – because every purchase turns into support for those who defend the country.

As part of the Christmas campaign, the special price is UAH 2999. You can buy the T-shirt at Fanshop LIGA.net.

Viktor Yushchenko (Photo: LIGA.net)