LIGA.net joined the selection of the winner and awarding of the Conductors of Change Award

Photo: Deloitte Ukraine

LIGA.net was the general media partner of the X Conductors of Change Forum organized by Deloitte Ukraine. Every year, this platform brings together leading CEOs, investors, entrepreneurs and government leaders who shape the future of the country. This year, the forum celebrated its tenth anniversary.

To mark the anniversary, the Conductors of Change Award was established. The six nominations honored companies, organizations, initiatives, and leaders who, through their breakthroughs, resilience, innovation, and cultural influence, shape the face of modern Ukraine and strengthen its position in the world. The winners were selected by a jury consisting of speakers from previous years.

As part of the partnership, the CEO of the Ligamedia media holding, which includes LIGA.netnatalia Koteneva took part in the award ceremony and presented the award in the Open Ukraine nomination. This category is special because the editorial board of LIGA.net – journalists who are deeply immersed in business, technology and innovation stories every day and know well who is really driving Ukraine forward.

"Ukraine becomes stronger when our companies and organizations not only develop their industries, but also open up new standards to the world and demonstrate what we are capable of. This is exactly what the Open Ukraine nomination is about. This is an award for those who have made a breakthrough in their field, brought the country to the international arena, or radically changed the rules of the game. For LIGA.net being a partner of this nomination is especially important because we tell such stories every day. And today we are honored to recognize those who are moving the country forward," Natalia Koteneva said from the stage.

The winner of the nomination is Ajax Systems, a Ukrainian company that has created a global technological product and is building Ukraine's reputation as a country of innovation and high engineering culture.

LIGA.net annually provides information support to the Conductors of Change forum. This is not just a technical partnership with Deloitte Ukraine – we share common values. We equally believe in the power of data, responsible leadership, transparency of decisions, and that the country's development begins with an honest dialogue between business, government, and society.