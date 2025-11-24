Lithuanian court sentences Ukrainian to prison for arson of IKEA store in Vilnius

Danylo Bardadym was sentenced to more than three years after being found guilty of setting fire to an IKEA store in Vilnius

IKEA store (Illustrative photo: ikea.com)

A Lithuanian court has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Danylo Bardadym to three years and four months in prison for setting fire to an IKEA store in Vilnius on May 9, 2024. About reports LRT.

The sentence was originally supposed to be five years, but it was reduced as the case was considered under a shortened evidence procedure because the suspect pleaded guilty. At the time of his arrest, the Ukrainian was 17 years old.

"Bardadym was found guilty of long-term criminal activity, preparation for terrorist acts and arson of the Ikea store," the judge said.

The Ukrainian was also found guilty of illegal possession of explosives, obtaining special skills, entering Lithuania and traveling to Latvia with the intent to commit terrorist acts.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect was allegedly preparing for another terrorist attack in Lithuania, but not in Vilnius, but also in Latvia.

The convict's lawyer stated that he did not intend to appeal, but did not rule out that her client might change his position.

How to reports RMF 24, the same Ukrainian is suspected of involvement in the arson attack on the 44 Marivilska shopping center in Warsaw, Poland. In Poland, he faces 10 years to life in prison.