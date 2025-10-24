Three Ukrainians sent to jail in Poland: they set fires in Europe on Russia's orders

Fire at IKEA in Poland (Photo: Mateusz Grochocki/East News)

In Poland, three Ukrainians accused of involvement in a series of major fires in Europe have been sentenced. They were sentenced to one to five years behind bars, reports RMF 24.

On October 24, a Polish court found Sergei R., Pavel T. and Vladislav Y. guilty of committing crimes ordered by Russian intelligence as part of an organized criminal group. And two of them, Sergei and Pavel, were also convicted for obstructing the investigation of the arson attacks on the IKEA store in Vilnius in 2024.

"All three defendants were found guilty of participating (at different times in 2023-2024) in an organized group operating in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine and Russia with the aim of committing sabotage and terrorist crimes," the prosecutor's office said in a statement .

Pavel T. was sentenced to five years in prison, Serhiy R. to two years and five months, and Vladislav Y. to one year and four months in prison.

The investigation identified a group whose members allegedly carried out arson attacks in various European countries, including Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. The evidence gathered also led to the indictment of other individuals, including Danylo B., Oleksandr G., Oleksandr V. and Serhiy Chaly.

Law enforcement officers proved that the suspects were responsible for the arson attacks on an OBI store in Warsaw in April 2024, an IKEA store in Vilnius, and a shopping center in Warsaw at 44 Mariwilska Street in May of the same year. Group planned arson attack on IKEA store in Riga.

The investigation revealed that the suspects manufactured incendiary devices that were used to set fires remotely. They recorded the fires on video and sent them to customers in Russia, as well as published them on Russian propaganda websites.

According to the prosecutor's office, the fire at 44 Marivilska Street was ordered by the Russian special services. The perpetrators remain unknown, but investigators point to the coordination of the actions of Serhiy Chaly, who is currently wanted by Interpol throughout Europe.

Russian military intelligence is also accused of organizing the arson attack on the IKEA store in Vilnius. But Russia denies it.