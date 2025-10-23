Ukrainian arrested in Poland – accused of spying on military facilities for Russia

A Ukrainian citizen suspected of spying on Polish military facilities in favor of Russia has been detained in Poland. This was reported to by the National Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier this month, two 24-year-old Ukrainians, Bohdan K. and Kyrylo T., were detained in Biala Podlaska in eastern Poland on suspicion of drug possession.

Investigators found correspondence with a Russian-speaking subscriber on Bohdan's phone, in which they found photos and coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities of the Polish army. He was accused of acting in the interests of foreign intelligence, which is detrimental to Poland's national security.

It is noted that the suspect denied the charges, but at the same time expressed pro-Russian views and questioned Ukraine's sovereignty. The court arrested him for three months, and the investigation is ongoing. The second Ukrainian was charged with drug possession and given a suspended sentence.