Medics evacuate two wounded from positions under enemy fire using a ground drone – video

Footage of the operation (screenshot of the doctors' video)

Military medics conducted Operation SKITLS, evacuating two seriously wounded soldiers from the position using ground robotic systems. Details of the operation showed the first separate medical battalion.

The soldiers were evacuated one by one with a break of one and a half to two hours. The total length of the route was 84 km (21 km one way), and the mission lasted six hours and 50 minutes.

The NRC was moving at an average speed of 14 km/h, and reached a maximum speed of 40 km/h.

The enemy hit the robotic system with an FPV drone while it was loading the second wounded soldier. However, the soldier was not injured due to the armored capsule, and the NRC continued to move.

"The soldiers were evacuated one by one and provided with the necessary medical care. They are now continuing their treatment at the next stage – their lives are not in danger," the battalion said .