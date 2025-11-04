Spent 33 days with an injury in occupation: military evacuated a fighter with a robot – video

The evacuation of the wounded lasted almost six hours, and the robotic complex was damaged twice

Footage of the operation "GER" (video screenshot)

Ground-based robotic systems were used to evacuate a soldier who had been there for more than a month with a serious injury from an occupied settlement in one of the frontline areas. Details of Operation HERO were told to by the First Separate Medical Battalion.

It took 33 days from the moment he was seriously injured and the tourniquet was placed to the moment of evacuation. During this period, six unsuccessful attempts were made, during which six ground robotic systems were lost. Four of them were equipment of related units.

The seventh attempt to evacuate the settlement temporarily occupied by Russians was successful. The total length of the route was 64 km, including 37 km with a damaged wheel.

The evacuation mission lasted 5 hours and 58 minutes. The average speed of the NRC during the mission was 13 km/h, and the maximum speed was 29 km/h.

On its way to the wounded soldier, the robotic system was hit by an anti-personnel mine. On the way back to the transfer point, the Russians attacked the NRC with a drone, but thanks to the armored capsule, the wounded soldier was not injured.

"The soldier was evacuated and received the necessary medical care. He is currently continuing his treatment at the next stage – his life is not in danger," the medical battalion said .