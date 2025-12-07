New award "Rescuer Community" launched in Ukraine: to whom and for what will it be awarded
on December 7, Local Government Day, a new award was established in Ukraine – the "Rescue Community". About it reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyywhich signed the relevant decree.
The honorary award will be given to the territorial communities whose residents live there:
→ Provide humanitarian protection and other types of assistance to frontline communities and the Defense Forces on a massive scale;
→ participate in strengthening the state's defense capabilities in repelling Russia's armed aggression;
→ provide other significant support in the defense of Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.
The President gave the Cabinet of Ministers a week to develop and submit to him for approval a draft regulation on the honorary award, drafts of a picture, a commemorative plaque, and a case for it.
Zelensky noted that the first "Rescue Communities" will be celebrated in 2025.
- In July, the president announced that the Cross of Military Merit would be give real things to the soldiers. At the same time, a bill was submitted to the Rada.
- december 5 Sternenko, Baidak and Fedyshyn received awards from Zelensky.
