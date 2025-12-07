New award "Rescuer Community" launched in Ukraine: to whom and for what will it be awarded

In a week, the Cabinet of Ministers is to submit to the President drafts of the award itself and how it will look like

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

on December 7, Local Government Day, a new award was established in Ukraine – the "Rescue Community". About it reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyywhich signed the relevant decree.

The honorary award will be given to the territorial communities whose residents live there:

→ Provide humanitarian protection and other types of assistance to frontline communities and the Defense Forces on a massive scale;

→ participate in strengthening the state's defense capabilities in repelling Russia's armed aggression;

→ provide other significant support in the defense of Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

The President gave the Cabinet of Ministers a week to develop and submit to him for approval a draft regulation on the honorary award, drafts of a picture, a commemorative plaque, and a case for it.

Zelensky noted that the first "Rescue Communities" will be celebrated in 2025.