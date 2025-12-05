Sternenko, Baidak and Fedyshyn receive awards from Zelensky

The President signs a decree on honors for a number of Ukrainian volunteers, including Serhiy Sternenko, Vasyl Baidak and Iryna Fedyshyn

Serhiy Sternenko (Photo: Volunteer's Instagram)

On the occasion of the International Volunteer Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded stand-up comedian Vasyl Baidak, public figure and activist Serhiy Sternenko, singer Iryna Fedyshyn and others.

with the Golden Heart award

The decree states that the awards are presented for "significant personal contribution to the provision of volunteer assistance and the development of the volunteer movement, in particular during the implementation of measures to ensure the defense of Ukraine.".

The list contains 45 names in total. Among them are representatives of public organizations and charitable foundations.

One of the awards is presented posthumously to 23-year-old Pavlo Matviyets, a volunteer with the Kherson-based NGO Strong Because Free. He died as a result of the Russian shelling of Kherson on January 1, 2025.