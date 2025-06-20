SBU involves famous Ukrainian comedian in campaign "Burn the FSB officer" – video
Famous Ukrainian stand-up comedian Vasyl Baidak joined the Security Service of Ukraine's information campaign "Burn the FSB" aimed at countering the recruitment of minors by Russian special services. Baidak became the protagonist of a video in which he warned teenagers against falling for the Russians' bait.
Now they are actively looking for perpetrators of serious crimes: arson, sabotage and terrorist attacks in social networks, the SBU emphasized .
"The Russians are trying to use our children as a weapon against Ukraine. Nothing is sacred to them. They turn minors into suicide bombers by blowing them up. Children think it's a game, but in reality they are paying with their lives for participating in it," said Baidak .
Ukrainian youth are urged to immediately contact the SBU if Russian special services recruit them to commit crimes:
→ to the official chatbot " Burn the "FSB" ; → or to the Security Service hotline (0 800 501 482); → or to 102.
- In June, law enforcement prevented a terrorist attack in a crowded place in Ivano-Frankivsk, which was to be carried out by a minor on the orders of Russian special services. She turned to the SBU chatbot "Burn the FSB" and timely reported the intentions of the occupiers.
- However, in March – also in Ivano-Frankivsk – two minors decided to cooperate with the enemy to the end, and as a result the Russians blew them up while they were performing their mission. the 17-year-old died on the spot, the 15-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition.