SBU involves famous Ukrainian comedian in campaign "Burn the FSB officer" – video

Illustrative photo: SBU

Famous Ukrainian stand-up comedian Vasyl Baidak joined the Security Service of Ukraine's information campaign "Burn the FSB" aimed at countering the recruitment of minors by Russian special services. Baidak became the protagonist of a video in which he warned teenagers against falling for the Russians' bait.

Now they are actively looking for perpetrators of serious crimes: arson, sabotage and terrorist attacks in social networks, the SBU emphasized .

"The Russians are trying to use our children as a weapon against Ukraine. Nothing is sacred to them. They turn minors into suicide bombers by blowing them up. Children think it's a game, but in reality they are paying with their lives for participating in it," said Baidak .

Ukrainian youth are urged to immediately contact the SBU if Russian special services recruit them to commit crimes:

→ to the official chatbot " Burn the "FSB" ; → or to the Security Service hotline (0 800 501 482); → or to 102.