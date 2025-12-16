Rada approves bill on daily ritual of remembrance for fallen Ukrainians

Every day at 09:00 local and state authorities will inform the public about the national minute of silence

A minute of silence (Illustrative photo: i-vin.info)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted as a basis the draft law №14144which envisages the introduction of daily commemorative events with a nationwide minute of silence to honor Ukrainians killed in Russia's war. About this reported in the Rada.

The decision was supported by 314 MPs.

The draft law proposes to amend the law on the principles of state policy of national memory and the Civil Defense Code. In particular, it is proposed that state authorities and local governments inform the public about the beginning and end of a national minute of silence.

Announcements should be made through the media and civil defense warning systems.

The Rada noted that the adoption of the bill would ensure proper commemoration of the victims, promote respect for heroes, and strengthen the unity of society through a "daily common ritual."