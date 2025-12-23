Reshetylova denied "calls to mobilize people with disabilities": what she really said

Olga Reshetylova (Photo: Facebook)

Military Ombudsman Olga Reshetylova denied information about her alleged calls to mobilize people with disabilities and the Ministry of Defense's plans to "reduce the list of diseases that determine unfit for service." On her Facebook page, she wrote asked not to attribute things that she did not say.

"The media and telegram channels are actively spreading headlines that I allegedly announced plans by the Ministry of Defense's Health Department to 'reduce the list of diseases that determine unfitness for service. And some even added that I am calling for the mobilization of people with disabilities," she said in a statement.

According to her, in response to a journalist's question in an interview with Glavkom about the health of recruits, Reshetylova explained that she was aware of the preparation of amendments to Order No. 402 (referring to the Ministry of Defense Order No. 402 of August 14, 2008 "On Approval of the Regulation on Military Medical Examination in the Armed Forces of Ukraine" – ed.) According to her, the Health Department of the Ministry of Defense wants to exclude certain diseases from the list of those for which people are currently recognized as fit.

"That is, we are not talking about narrowing the list of those who are unfit, but rather about revising and tightening the requirements for the health status of persons liable for military service," the commissioner wrote.

She added that the current approach to the VLC needs to be changed. It should take into account not only the presence of a single disease according to the article in the list in the order, but the entirety of a person's health status. Because a serviceman or person liable for military service may have three diseases, and for each of them they may be given a fitness certificate, but in the end, their health condition does not allow them to perform combat missions.

"In the same paragraph, I noted, by the way, that I do not know at what stage these developments are now. This is exactly what I said. I understand that it is difficult. Nevertheless, I ask you not to attribute to me what I did not say," Reshetylova summarized.

The military ombudsman means interview to the Glavkom newspaper of December 18, in which Reshetylova notes that in the current version of Order 402, the requirements for the state of health of those fit for military service have been significantly reduced.

"And I think there is no need to explain what caused this. It is caused by the shortage of personnel, the need to involve as many people as possible," the military ombudsman said at the time.