Ukraine's military registration experiment: who will automatically become a conscript

The government has launched a pilot project to automatically register conscripts for military service. They say there will be no more queues

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution to launch a new pilot project to automatically register conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. About it reports press service of the Ministry of Defense

According to the Ministry of Defense, this decision reduces bureaucracy and simplifies the procedure for citizens and the CCC: some people will be registered for military service without personal appeals, queues, and additional certificates.

They will be automatically registered for military service:

Men who did not register at the age of 17 automatically receive conscript status from the moment they turn 18.

Men aged 18-60 who are abroad – when obtaining or exchanging passport documents at the units of the State Migration Service.

To register for military service, these citizens no longer need to visit the TCC and SP or undergo a military medical examination.

According to Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, the Ministry of Defense, the Migration Service, the demographic register, and the civil registry have managed to establish data exchange.

"A person no longer needs to run around offices and stand in lines to fulfill their duty. The system will do it automatically because it already has all the necessary data," she emphasized.

According to the source LIGA.net the Ministry of Defense, plans to implement this initiative have been in the works for a long time. One of the goals of this innovation is to relieve the workload of the TCCs so as not to distract their servicemen from the mobilization process. It is also aimed at physically reducing the number of people who come to the MCC in person to receive a particular service.