Reserve+ has added a deferral for another category

From now on, parents of children with disabilities will be able to get a deferment from mobilization online

Reserve+ (Photo: Depositphotos)

The mobile application Reserve+ has added a deferral from mobilization for another category of persons liable for military service. This was reported by Ministry of Defense.

Parents of children with disabilities can now apply for an online deferment. The system automatically checks data in state registers and the result is sent to a smartphone: quickly, transparently, without collecting certificates, queues and bureaucracy, the Ministry said.

You can submit a request at:

→ natural parents of a child with a disability under the age of 18;

→ natural parents of an adult child with a disability (group I or II).

To get an extension, you need to update the application to the latest version, log in and submit a request.

The main condition is that the information on the established disability must be valid and entered into the information systems of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

The Defense Ministry added that the system may refuse to issue a deferment. In particular, due to the fact that the state registers contain missing or incomplete data about the child or his or her disability.

You can update the data online in the Electronic Office of a Person with a Disability. If the child is not yet registered in the system, he or she must first be registered.

You can also update the data in the institutions. A message with a refusal in the application will tell you where to go – to the nearest administrative service center, social protection authority at the place of residence or the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Currently, the deferral in Reserve+ can also be obtained:

→ people with disabilities;

→ students, postgraduates;

→ parents of three or more children born in the same marriage;

→ spouses of defenders with children;

→ husbands or wives of people with disabilities;

→ people with temporary disability;

→ employees of higher and vocational education institutions.