SBU: Three UOC clerics in two regions exposed for praising Putin and waiting for occupation

Three clerics of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) who glorified the Russian occupiers and waited for the seizure of the regions were exposed in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine .

It is noted that during sermons and communication with parishioners, the defendants justified Russia's crimes and called for support for the occupiers.

In Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed the head of one of the religious communities of the UOC (MP) in Fastiv district. He had long lived in Luhansk region, but after the outbreak of full-scale war moved to Kyiv region and headed one of the local parishes.

According to the case file, the man in conversations with believers glorified Russian soldiers and expressed hope for the capture of the region. He also spread fakes about the Defense Forces and denied the aggressor's air strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Two men were detained in Cherkasy region – a church rector and a monk of a UOC (MP) monastery. According to the SBU, they praised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the occupiers. The defendants also hoped to seize the central region.

Law enforcement officers documented that the head of the church regularly sent messages to parishioners' messengers in support of the occupation of eastern Ukraine.

SBU confirms facts of information and subversive activities of clerics in favor of Russia. During the searches, pro-Kremlin literature and mobile phones with evidence of spreading Russian propaganda were found in the suspects' possession.

All three have been notified of suspicion of justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorification of its participants. They could face up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.