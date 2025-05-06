The SBU reported the detention of Russian agents who dispersed the IPSO with captured soldiers – photo

The suspects are in custody and face up to 8 years in prison.

One of the suspects in the distribution of Russian IPSO (Photo: SBU)

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine has detained three Ukrainians suspected of collaborating with Russian military intelligence and participating in a Russian information and psychological special operation (IPSO) against Ukraine, the SBU reports .

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

As the investigation established, the detainees were involved in the distribution of a Russian IPSO called "Ukraine is Missing", the purpose of which was to discredit the top military-political leadership and disrupt mobilization using staged videos with real Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to the SBU, the aggressor forced eight Ukrainian soldiers who were in captivity to appear in a video where, among other things, they called on the military of the Defense Forces to "renounce war" and not follow combat orders.

The video was recorded in one of the pre-trial detention centers in the Kursk region of Russia. According to the SBU, if the prisoners refused to participate in the filming, they were tortured and subjected to "inhuman" conditions.

The Russians then searched for people in Ukraine who, under the guise of "ordinary Ukrainians," were supposed to distribute a fake video on social media. In particular, they tried to involve relatives and acquaintances of Ukrainian prisoners.

The three suspects who agreed to cooperate with the Russian Federation lived in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Khmelnytskyi.

During searches of the detainees' homes, computer equipment, flash drives, draft recordings, phones, and SIM cards that they used to work for the occupiers were seized.

As the investigation established, in addition to distributing Russian IPSO, those involved in the case received orders to set fire to Defense Forces vehicles and adjust air strikes.

SBU investigators informed the detainees of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 1, Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of additional qualification of their actions as high treason (Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is being resolved.

The suspects are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.