The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of a 31-year-old resident of Mykolaiv, who was preparing Russian strikes on Ukrainian military personnel. According to the investigation, the detainee belongs to the information network of traitor Serhiy Lebedev, known under the pseudonym Lakhmaty. This was reported by the SBU.

The detainee, at the request of the curator, monitored the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, he tried to identify the positions of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the combat duty routes of mobile fire groups in order to "bypass" air defense.

The person involved in the case asked local residents for information during everyday conversations.

As the investigation found out, the detainee worked for the "blogger" Sergei Lebedev , known under the pseudonym Lakhmaty. In 2024, a Ukrainian court sentenced him in absentia to 15 years in prison for high treason. According to the SBU, Lebedev is hiding in Donetsk and works for two enemy special services at once: the Federal Security Service of Russia and the Russian military intelligence.

The detainee became another exposed informant of Lakhmatovy. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU has already detained more than 30 of Lebedev's henchmen.

According to the SBU, counterintelligence exposed the man at the initial stages of his activities and took measures to secure Defense Forces locations. After that, he was detained in his own apartment in Mykolaiv.

During the search, computer equipment and a telephone containing evidence of his subversive activities in favor of the occupiers were seized from the informant.

He was informed of suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law (Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspect is being held without bail and faces up to 12 years in prison.