Passed information to the Russian GRU. "Mole" in the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade detained

The detainee transmitted voice messages with the coordinates of Ukrainian positions on which the enemy was preparing strikes.

Detained man (Photo: SBU)

In the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers detained a man in a combat brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who allegedly passed on to the enemy the coordinates of units in the Kupyansk direction. The Security Service of Ukraine reported this.

According to the investigation, the suspect was recruited remotely by the Russian military intelligence (GRU) in January 2025. He established contact with the handler via messenger, using an anonymous chat to send voice messages.

The man "leaked" to the enemy the locations of headquarters, fortified areas, firing positions, and reserve command posts of Ukrainian troops.

The Russians planned to launch missile and bomb strikes at coordinates provided by the detainee, and warned him about the attacks so that he would have time to leave the danger zone.

The SBU counterintelligence uncovered the enemy's plans in time and prevented the strikes. The man was detained near the front line. During the search, two mobile phones were seized from him, which he used to communicate with a GRU representative.

The SBU has identified the curator — he is on the front lines of the eastern front.

The detainee was informed of suspicion of treason under martial law. The court took him into custody without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.