SSU detains woman recruited by FSB via TikTok to spy on military

The detainee took her children to the interior of Ukraine and stayed in the frontline city

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

A woman who, according to law enforcement, was spying on the military on behalf of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) was detained in Donetsk region. This was reported by and Security Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that a 43-year-old employee of a local coal mining company was recruited after her live broadcasts on TikTok were noticed. The woman lived in frontline Myrnohrad and was supposed to adjust the occupiers' fire in the Pokrovske direction.

According to the investigation, the woman, on the instructions of the Russian secret service, was walking around the frontline area near Myrnohrad to identify the locations of Ukrainian troops. The Russians were especially interested in the "rear" positions and locations of artillery that keeps the occupiers' assault groups under fire control.

The woman was detained at a checkpoint. Her phone, which she used to film the location of the Defense Forces and from which she contacted an FSB supervisor, was seized, law enforcement officials said .

According to the SSU, during the evacuation of civilians from the frontline zone, the detainee stayed in the city to "perform enemy tasks". However, she took her two children deep into the territory of Ukraine.

The detainee was notified of suspicion of high treason and taken into custody. She may face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.