She returned her children under fire. Woman served suspicion notice after daughter's injury in Kupyansk

The woman was forcibly evacuated in the fall of 2024, but later returned and left one of her children in Kupiansk

Handing over the suspicion to the mother (Photo: OGP)

A mother of two who was evacuated from Kupyansk district to Kharkiv but returned was suspected. The eldest daughter received life-threatening injuries during the shelling in September, reported Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation found that the woman and her two children were evacuated from the village of Moskovka, Kupiansk district, to Kharkiv in September 2024. The area where they lived had been recognized as an active combat zone since early 2024. Compulsory evacuation of the population, including children with their parents or legal representatives, was introduced from there. This included forced evacuation.

However, despite these decisions, a month later she returned to the village of Moskovka with her children. In May 2025, she moved to Kharkiv, but only with her younger son. She left her older 6-year-old daughter to live in Kupiansk with her grandmother, her ex-husband's mother.

on September 7, 2025, the Russians once again shelled Kupyansk. The girl, who was in the courtyard of a residential building at the time, sustained life-threatening injuries.

She was immediately evacuated to a hospital in Kharkiv, where she received the necessary assistance. on December 25, the girl's mother was notified of suspicion of malicious failure to fulfill her childcare responsibilities. The sanction of the article provides for restriction or imprisonment for two to five years.

An injured child (Photo: Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office)