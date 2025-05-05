The Armed Forces of Ukraine received a robotic "Donkey" for evacuation, logistics and other purposes

The robot is capable of transporting up to 200 kg of payload

NRC Vislyuk (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The Ministry of Defense has codified and authorized the use of the Vislyuk ground robotic system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is designed to perform a wide range of military tasks, reported in the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment.

"The Donkey was manufactured at the request of the Ukrainian military in various modifications. The vehicle can be used for logistics, evacuation, mining, and installation of engineering barriers. In addition, the complex can be used to move radio communication repeater towers, combat modules, day and night surveillance systems.

The platform of the complex is compact, so the complex can be placed in the back of a minibus or a carriage trailer. There are silent electric motors and metal tracks that provide high cross-country ability on difficult terrain: sand, off-road or mud.

The robot can carry up to 200 kg of payload. The traction force of the electric motors can also provide evacuation functions, the Defense Ministry noted. It is enough to pull out an SUV that is mired in the mud.

"Donkey" has electronic warfare (EW) resistant control channels and can be optionally equipped with a fiber optic module.

The robotic complex is able to operate in all weather conditions. The battery capacity is enough for several hours of continuous driving at maximum speed.