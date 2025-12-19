Traffic in Odesa region restricted through Mayaki village after Russian attack – traffic map
In Odesa region, following Russia's strike on a road bridge on December 18, traffic was restricted through the village of Mayaki. About this reported oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.
Traffic was restricted on the M-15 road from the Dva Stolpy patrol police station in the direction of the village of Mayaki. Vehicles are being redirected to the M-16 road, which leads in the direction of Kuchurhany.
The police also blocked the exit from the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway where the interchange is located in the direction of the Dva Stolpy patrol police station.
In addition, traffic is limited from Safiany village: exit from Izmail city, in the direction of Mayaki village.
Drivers are asked to take this information into account and plan their route in advance. The police will inform about the resumption of traffic separately.
- On the evening of December 18, the Russians hit a car on a bridge in Odesa region – a woman was killed and children were injured. The attack blocked the highway in the area of the Dniester estuary near Mayaki, and travel to Moldova is difficult.
- The Border Guard Service reported that on the morning of December 19 car queues near Mayaky disappeared – people realized that traffic would not be restored so quickly. People are advised to go to Moldova through Vinnytsia region.
Comments (0)