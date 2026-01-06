Ukraine did not introduce penalty points for drivers – police deny rumors
Ukraine has not introduced penalty points for drivers since 2026. The statements circulating online about this are fake, reported oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.
"There is information on the Internet that a system of penalty points for drivers has been launched since 2026. This is not true," he emphasized.
Biloshytskyi said that there are currently a number of draft laws that should regulate this issue and introduce penalty points in the future. Ukraine is taking an example from "the best practices of foreign countries."
However, he emphasized that while the issue is under consideration, no penalty points have been introduced or applied.
"We will definitely inform the public about such large-scale innovations in advance. Trust trusted sources," Biloshytskyi summarized.
- In January 2022, MPs from the Servant of the People registered draft law No. 6502, which provides for introduction of penalty points for drivers.
- In June 2025, the patrol police explained that the rights of "thank you" on the road they don't take them away by ambulance.
- In December of the same year, the Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the automatic fines for overloading trucks.
