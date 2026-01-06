Ukraine did not introduce penalty points for drivers – police deny rumors

Several draft laws have been registered to introduce a penalty point system, but they have not yet been adopted

Patrol police (Illustrative photo: t.me/patrolpolice_ua)

Ukraine has not introduced penalty points for drivers since 2026. The statements circulating online about this are fake, reported oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department.

"There is information on the Internet that a system of penalty points for drivers has been launched since 2026. This is not true," he emphasized.

Biloshytskyi said that there are currently a number of draft laws that should regulate this issue and introduce penalty points in the future. Ukraine is taking an example from "the best practices of foreign countries."

However, he emphasized that while the issue is under consideration, no penalty points have been introduced or applied.

"We will definitely inform the public about such large-scale innovations in advance. Trust trusted sources," Biloshytskyi summarized.