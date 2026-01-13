Ukrzaliznytsia has warned of train delays. Some trains will take three hours to arrive

UZ warned that the time of delay may vary due to weather conditions and changes in routes

Ukrzaliznytsia warned about the delay of a number of trains, in particular, due to weather conditions. Deviations from the schedule average an hour.

Trains will be delayed for departure:

→ No. 178 Ivano-Frankivsk-Kyiv (+2.30)

→ No. 771 Kyiv-Khmelnytsky (+ three hours)

→ No. 6 Yasinia-Zaporizhzhia (+one hour)

You can monitor train delays by at the link. As of 08:47, UZ warned of schedule disruptions for more than 60 trains. However, the company noted that due to weather conditions and changes in routes, the time of delay may vary.

"The plan is to organize comfortable waiting conditions at the Kholm transfer station, as well as to improve passenger information at stations where online displays do not work. The priority task is to ensure that passengers are informed in such a way that everyone knows when their flight will arrive," Ukrzaliznytsia said.