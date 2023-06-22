International Boxing Association, headed by a Russian, expelled from IOC

The session of the International Olympic Committee revoked the accreditation of the International Boxing Association (IBA) for numerous violations, reports Reuters.

An extraordinary session of the IOC, on the recommendation of its executive committee, voted to revoke the accreditation of the International Boxing Association (IBA) for "failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues."

At the same time, boxing remains an Olympic sport, but the non-accredited IBA will not be involved in organizing qualifying Olympic boxing competitions.

In 2019, the IOC suspended the accreditation of the International Boxing Association and did not involve the IBA in organizing boxing events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Russian businessman Umar Kremlev has been the head of IBA since November 3, 2018.



On October 5, 2022, the IBA management decided to admit boxers from Russia and Belarus to competitions under the auspices of the association.

The IBA's policies led to a split in international boxing and the creation of an alternative association, World Boxing, with the boxing federations of a number of countries leaving the IBA to join the new organization.

