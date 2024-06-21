Soccer: Ukraine wins first match at Euro 2024
The national football team of Ukraine played against Slovakia in the second round of the group stage of the 2024 European Championship, securing a 2-1 victory.
The match was held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf.
Slovakia took the lead in the 18th minute with a header from Ivan Schranz. Serhiy Rebrov's team equalized in the 54th minute: Oleksandr Zinchenko found Mykola Shaparenko in the penalty area with a precise pass, and the Dynamo Kyiv midfielder scored with a single touch.
The winning goal came in the 80th minute when Roman Yaremchuk received a cross from deep and shot under the Slovakian goalkeeper.
With the win, Ukraine moved level on three points with Slovakia and Romania. Romania will play Belgium on Saturday.
