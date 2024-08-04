Ukraine rises to 17th place at Paris Olympics with six medals so far

Ukrainian athletes won two gold, silver and three bronze medals

Ukrainian fencing team: Olena Kravatska, Alina Komaschuk, Olga Kharlan and Yulia Bakastova (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

Ukraine rose to 17th place out of 61 in the medal tally at this year's Olympics in Paris - currently Ukrainian athletes have won six medals.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The first Ukrainian medal was won by fencer Olga Kharlan on July 29 after she defeated South Korean opponent Choi Sebin and got bronze.

On August 1, Serhiy Kulish won the only Ukrainian silver medal at the Paris Olympics at the time in rifle shooting.

Already on August 3, the Ukrainian women's fencing team won the first Ukrainian gold at the Olympics. In the last duel, Kharlan defeated her opponent from Korea, Hayoung Jeon, with a score of 8-2.

Olga Kharlan (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK / EPA)

After the first gold, Ukraine rose from the 40th position to the 28th. In total, there are 61 places in the medal table. Some countries have the same figures and occupy the same position in the list.

On August 4, Ukrainian athletes brought three medals: Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko won gold and bronze medals in high jump, and Mykhailo Kokhan took third place in hammer throw.

Iryna Gerashchenko and Yaroslava Maguchih (Photo: ANNA SZILAGYI / EPA)

Now Ukraine occupies 17th place at the Olympics.

Currently, the USA is in first place in the medal count (71 awards), followed by China (45), and France (44) rounds out the top three.

Ukraine pays $125,000 to gold medalists in individual sports: only ten countries offer a higher amount.