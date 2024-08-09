Ukraine wins Olympic silver in canoeing. Paris previously censored Rybachok's canoe

This is Ukraine's 11th medal at the Paris Olympic Games

Anastasiia Rybachok and Liudmyla Luzan (Photo by EPA/ALI HAIDE)

Ukrainian canoeists Anastasiia Rybachok and Liudmyla Luzan won silver at the 2024 Olympics in the women's canoe double event.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The athletes finished second, edging out their Canadian rivals by 0.06 seconds, while Chinese competitors took first place.

Anastasia Rybachok and Lyudmila Luzan (Photo: EPA/ALI HAIDE)

On August 7, Rybachok's sponsor reported that the International Canoe Federation had identified signs of propaganda in the inscription "I am Ukrainian" on her canoe and forced her to paint over part of the phrase.

In a phone conversation, Rybachok said that the International Olympic Committee prohibits placing any inscriptions related to the war on boats, such as "Stop War," as they consider it propaganda.

"But the inscription 'I am Ukrainian' is different, it indicates our belonging to Ukraine, which is important," she said.

Read also: Ukrainian Khyzhniak becomes Olympic champion in boxing