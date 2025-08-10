A bus carrying mourners overturned in Kenya: 25 people died – photos

It is likely that most of the victims were members of the same family

Bus accident in Kenya (Photo: @MimiMefoInfo)

A bus carrying mourners was involved in an accident in Kenya, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 people and injuries to several others. This was reported by... reports Associated Press.

The accident occurred on the evening of August 8 near the city of Kisumu.

A bus carrying passengers returning from a funeral in Kakamega overturned and fell into a ditch for unknown reasons. It is reported that the driver was speeding.

As a result of the road accident, twenty-one people died on the spot – 10 women, 10 men and a 10-year-old girl. Four more died in the hospital from their injuries.

All the passengers were likely members of the same family.

Road accidents are common in Kenya, where roads are narrow and in poor condition with many potholes.

Police often blame drivers who exceed the speed limit for road accidents.