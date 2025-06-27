Damage to aircraft at air base in Britain: police arrest four suspects

Police (Illustrative photo: Nigel Roddis/EPA)

British counterterrorism police have arrested four people in connection with a pro-Palestinian protest last week that damaged military aircraft at an air base. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to law enforcement.

a 29-year-old woman and two men, aged 36 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of committing, preparing or inciting terrorist acts. In addition, a 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting a criminal, according to a police statement.

Two activists from the group Palestine Action broke into an air base in Oxfordshire on June 20. They doused two planes used for refueling and transportation with red paint and further damaged them with crowbars.

In response to the arrests, the group accused the authorities of "suppressing non-violent protests that disrupt the supply of weapons to Israel during the genocide in Palestine".

The maximum sentence for preparing terrorist attacks or assisting others in such preparations in the UK is life imprisonment. The government is also reviewing security measures at all defense sites.

On May 20, 2025, Canada, the United Kingdom, and France condemned the expansion of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip and called for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

On the same day, Britain imposed sanctions, suspended trade talks with Israel, and summoned the country's ambassador over the military operation in the Gaza Strip and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.