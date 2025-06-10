Airport in Moldova disrupted due to shelling by Ukraine

The problems led to delays in passenger check-in and the cancellation of some flights.

Chisinau Airport (Illustrative photo: DUMITRU DORU/EPA)

Technical problems recorded on Monday, June 9 at Chisinau International Airport were caused by the instability of the power grid in Ukraine, which was affected by Russian bombing. Several flights were canceled, and airport services faced significant delays in passenger check-in. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova, Vladimir Bolea, IPN reports .

According to the official, Moldova is currently connected to the power grid through Ukraine.

"After the bombings, dozens of power outages occurred in Ukraine. These outages led to the ignition of part of the equipment at the airport," Bolya said on the air.

A crash on the airport's central server caused several flights to be canceled, and there were delays in check-in, passenger information, and baggage handling, with staff having to manually fill out boarding passes.

Moldova plans to solve the problem by building an independent Vulcanesti-Chisinau power grid.