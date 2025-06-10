Airport in Moldova disrupted due to shelling by Ukraine
Technical problems recorded on Monday, June 9 at Chisinau International Airport were caused by the instability of the power grid in Ukraine, which was affected by Russian bombing. Several flights were canceled, and airport services faced significant delays in passenger check-in. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova, Vladimir Bolea, IPN reports .
According to the official, Moldova is currently connected to the power grid through Ukraine.
"After the bombings, dozens of power outages occurred in Ukraine. These outages led to the ignition of part of the equipment at the airport," Bolya said on the air.
A crash on the airport's central server caused several flights to be canceled, and there were delays in check-in, passenger information, and baggage handling, with staff having to manually fill out boarding passes.
Moldova plans to solve the problem by building an independent Vulcanesti-Chisinau power grid.
- On the night of June 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 499 airstrikes , including missiles and drones. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 479 targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.
- On the night of June 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 322 air attack vehicles . Air defense forces managed to neutralize 282 targets, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.