Almost two dozen people were injured in Germany due to an incident with fireworks at a fair

Police (Illustrative photo: Daniel Bockwoldt/EPA)

In Düsseldorf, Germany, nearly two dozen people were injured in an incident involving fireworks at a city fair. This was reported by the newspaper Deutsche Welle.

Emergency services confirmed the injuries late on Friday night after fireworks exploded unusually low above the ground. It is known that 19 people were injured, including one child. Four of the injured are in serious condition.

Eyewitnesses told German public broadcaster WDR that some missiles flew sideways or exploded low, and some even fell into the Rhine River.

Rescuers believe that some of the rockets may have gone off course, and one of them misfired directly into the crowd. The organizers initially continued the fair to avoid panic, but ended the celebration early, around 10:45 p.m., although the event was supposed to last until morning.

The Rheinkirmes fair is organized on the occasion of the annual holiday in honor of the city's patron saint, Apollinarius. It started on July 11 and was supposed to end on Sunday.