An immigration agent shoots a woman in the US, protests take place in Minneapolis – photos

The scene (Photo: ERA / CRAIG LASSIG)

In the US city of Minneapolis, an officer of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot and killed a woman who, according to the US authorities, tried to run over law enforcement officers. This was reported by the US Department of Homeland Security in social networksand X and CNN. On the incident responded uS president Donald Trumpand said it was "horrible to watch."

The incident occurred on January 7 at 10:26 a.m. (18:25 Kyiv time) during a protest against the actions of the migration service. Protesters tried to block the work of ICE officers, and one woman tried to ram them with her car.

The woman was shot by an ICE officer. Renee Good, a 37-year-old US citizen, died from her injuries. She is survived by a six-year-old child.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that there are victims among ICE officers, and that their lives are not in danger.

Trump said that he had watched the video of the incident in Minneapolis and called it "horrific." According to him, the deceased "behaved very inappropriately, obstructed and resisted, and then violently, intentionally and maliciously ran over an ICE officer."

"The reason these incidents are happening is because the radical left threatens, assaults, and harasses our law enforcement officers and ICE agents on a daily basis. They are simply trying to do their jobs," the statement said.

After the shooting in Minneapolis, protests against the agents' actions took place.

Protests (Photo: ERA / CRAIG LASSIG)

Protest against ICE after the shooting in Minneapolis (Photo: ERA / OLGA FEDOROVA)