Shooting at a US university: two people killed, nine others wounded – video

A shooting took place at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on the evening of December 13, killing two students and injuring nine others. Police are still searching for the shooter, according to law enforcement officials and mayor Brett Smiley, Rhode Island.

According to him, eight people were critically injured, and the ninth was wounded by bullet fragments. University reported about the shooting at about 16:22 (23:22 Kyiv time) and urged everyone to stay in shelters. At that time, exams were taking place there.

Deputy Chief of the local police Timothy O'Hara reportedthe mayor said that the suspect had not yet been identified, and posted a video of the shooter, a man wearing dark clothes and a hood over his head. The police assume that he was also wearing a mask.

Police found shell casings at the scene of the shooting, but did not disclose details of the investigation. According to officials, the shooter fled the scene.

Brown University President Christina Paxson told reporters that almost all of the victims were students.

"We will definitely catch the person who caused so much suffering to so many people," he said.

According to Reuters, the search for the suspect was complicated in part because downtown Providence was crowded with shoppers ahead of the holidays and thousands of people attending concerts, fairs and other events.

President of the United States Donald Trump commented on the shooting, calling the situation "terrible."

"I have been informed of a shooting that occurred at Brown University in Rhode Island. FBI officers are at the scene... God bless the victims and their families," he said wrote he.