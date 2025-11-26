Shooting near the White House: two wounded National Guard soldiers die

The shooting took place a block from the White House, President Trump was notified of the incident

The White House (Photo: Jouce N. Boghosian/flickr)

On the afternoon of November 26, a shooting took place in Washington, D.C., near the White House, resulting in two National Guard members being shot and wounded. About this reports district of Columbia Police.

"Critical incident: D.C. police are on the scene of a shooting at the corner of 17th Street and I Street, NW. Please avoid the area. We will have updates later," law enforcement officials said.

The condition of the soldiers is currently unknown, as well as the causes of the shooting, which took place around 15:00 local time (about 22:30 Kyiv time).

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem saidthe ministry is cooperating with local law enforcement agencies to gather additional information.

One suspect has already been detained, said police. The White House has been quarantined while Trump is in Florida.

President of the United States Donald Trump was informed about the shooting. He was called the shooter as an "animal" and said that he was seriously wounded during his arrest and would "pay a very high price" for his actions. The soldiers were also seriously wounded and are in two different hospitals.

UPDATED at 10:54 p.m. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said both soldiers died from their injuries.

