A migrant from Afghanistan is suspected of shooting in Washington. Trump wants to check everyone

Afghan national who arrived in the US in 2021 is suspected of shooting at National Guardsmen near the White House

Shooting near the White House (Photo: ERA / Will Oliver)

An Afghan citizen who immigrated to the United States in 2021 is suspected of shooting near the White House on November 26, said u.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Christine Moyam. CNN and CBS they call the man's name – it turned out to be Rahmanullah Lakanval.

"The suspect who shot at our brave National Guard members is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted individuals admitted en masse to the United States under the Allies Welcome program program on September 8, 2021, during the Biden administration," Moyet said in a statement.

After the shooting, the suspect was taken to a local hospital. At the time of his arrest, he did not have any identification documents on him, so he was identified by fingerprints.

The man refused to cooperate with the investigation. No other suspects have been identified so far.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal applied for asylum in 2024. It was granted in early 2025.

President of the United States Donald Trump saidthat the status of all Afghan citizens admitted during the previous Biden administration will be reviewed.

"We are not going to tolerate such attacks on law and order by people who should not even be in our country. We must now review every foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden. And we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any foreigner from any country who does not belong here or does not benefit our country," the US President said.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) saidthe Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the processing of all immigration requests for Afghan citizens is suspended indefinitely.

"From this moment on, the processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is suspended indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols," the statement said.

Minister of Defense Pete Hegseth reported that Trump had requested the deployment of an additional 500 National Guard troops to Washington.

On the afternoon of November 26, in Washington, near the White House occurred a shooting that resulted in two National Guard members being shot and wounded. Later, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said that both soldiers died of their injuries.