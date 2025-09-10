Far-right blogger who was a close ally of Trump dies after being shot in the US

Law enforcers have not yet detained the suspect in the Kirk shooting

Charlie Kirk (Photo: CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / EPA)

In the United States, an unknown gunman shot far-right activist and blogger Charlie Kirk during a public event at Utah Valley University. About this reports NBC News channel, citing a spokesperson for the school. Later, it became known that the public figure had died.

According to him, Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was about 20 minutes into his presentation when witnesses heard gunshots from a nearby building.

A university representative said that, according to their information, Kirk was wounded and was taken off the campus with his security guards, and the courtyard was cleared of people.

The activist was the only person who was injured, the official added.

A video of the moment when Kirk was shot is circulating online – the footage contains violence rated 18+.

This is horrific.



Pray for Charlie Kirk https://t.co/mQK58jIxul - Gregg 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 (@realgreggd) September 10, 2025

Kirk has been on tour with events at universities across the country.

Later, the university said that the suspect in the shooting had been detained.

Meanwhile, the US president Donald Trump called to pray for the victim.

"We should all pray for Charlie Kirk, who was shot. A wonderful man in every way. GOD BLESS HIM!" the American leader wrote.

Kirk is a Trump supporter and close ally.

Among other things, he opposed military aid to Ukraine and claimed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an obstacle to peace.

UPDATED. Trump reported about Kirk's death and, together with first lady Melania, expressed condolences to his family.

Earlier, the blogger's organization reported that he was hospitalized.

Meanwhile, NBC News, citing a university spokesperson, clarifies that law enforcement has not detained the suspect.