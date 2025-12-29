Brigitte Bardot will be buried by the sea in Saint-Tropez

The funeral ceremony of the French film star will take place on January 7

Brigitte Bardot (Photo: Laurent Gillieron/EPA)

French film star Brigitte Bardot, who died on Sunday at the age of 92, will be buried in a cemetery by the sea in the resort town of Saint-Tropez in the southeast of the country. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to local authorities.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, January 7, at 10:00 GMT at the Church of Notre Dame.

Media reports say that the funeral will be held in the strictest confidence, but a farewell ceremony open to locals and fans will be held in the old city quarter of La Ponche, the historic center of the former fishing village.

Bardot lived in this resort town, where she said she found comfort among animals and dedicated her life to their welfare.

"She was beautiful, beautiful, there is no other word for it. Yes, we will miss her," Saint-Tropez resident Philippe Volmier told Reuters on Monday.

He said that he had known the actress for 30 years and often saw her walking her dogs on the beach.

She lived most of her life alone behind high walls at the resort, surrounded by many cats, dogs and horses. In 2024, she told the French weekly Paris Match that she would like to be buried in her garden.

