British intelligence agency MI6 will recruit agents, including from Russia, on the darknet

Previously, the intelligence service focused exclusively on personal meetings with informants, but intends to use "advanced technologies"

The MI6 building in London (Photo: wikipedia)

The British intelligence service MI6 will launch a special portal on the darknet to receive classified information from agents in Russia and around the world. This was reported by the British Foreign Office, reports Reuters.

The Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) plans to use a darknet portal called Silent Courier. Spies from all over the world will be able to securely transmit information about illegal activities from anywhere in the world or offer their own services.

It is expected that the British service will officially announce its plans on September 19 in Istanbul.

"Today we are asking those who have confidential information about global instability, international terrorism or the activities of hostile state intelligence agencies to contact MI6 via the secure internet. Our virtual doors are open to you," said Richard Moore, the outgoing head of the secret service .

In a promotional video for the announcement, MI6 said that the service has always been based on face-to-face meetings, but now it has turned to the "anonymity of the darknet." Instructions on how to use the portal will be posted on the MI6 YouTube channel.

"As the world changes and the threats we face multiply, we must ensure that Britain stays one step ahead of our adversaries. We are now supporting their efforts with cutting-edge technology so that MI6 can recruit new spies for the UK – in Russia and around the world," said Foreign Secretary Yvette Copper.