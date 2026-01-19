China sends a military drone into Taiwan's airspace for the first time

Taiwan (Illustrative photo: Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA)

For the first time, China has sent a military drone into Taiwan's airspace, underscoring Beijing's efforts to test its defense capabilities. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg citing a statement by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, a Chinese reconnaissance drone was in the airspace of Pratas Island for about four minutes on the morning of Saturday, January 17.

It is located in the southern part of the Taiwan Strait, about 400 kilometers from the main island.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the drone flew outside the range of air defense systems, adding that it left the airspace after a warning was transmitted over international radio frequencies.

The journalists reminded that in 2022, Taiwan shot down a Chinese civilian drone that flew near another of its naval outposts, Kinmen.

The Chinese military said on social media that the drone was conducting "legitimate and lawful" exercises. The latest drone incident underscores China's efforts to militarily intimidate Taiwan.

Taipei rejects Beijing's claims to its territory and has stepped up efforts to strengthen its defense to deter any attack.

On December 18, 2025, the US government approved the sale of weapons Taiwan for $11.1 billion. This is the largest package ever. The island nation will receive HIMARS missile systems, howitzers, Javelin and TOW anti-tank missiles, and other weapons.

On December 29, China launched the largest military exercises around Taiwan called "Mission Justice 2025".